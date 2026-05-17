'Fit Lag Raha Hoon Na?': CSK Star MS Dhoni Shows Off His Fitness During Fun Conversation With NSG Commandos | VIDEO | X

Chennai, May 17: Former Team India Captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar Mahendra Singh Dhoni is trending on social media after a video of his interaction with the National Security Guards (NSG) commandos went viral on Sunday. The viral video shows MS Dhoni spending some quality time with the commandos at an NSG facility in Chennai. The video also shows MS Dhoni joking and showing off his fitness in front of the NSG commandos.

The CSK icon holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. The internet users shared the video on a widely on social media and praised MS Dhoni for his humble gesture, calm personality and natural sense of humour.

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MS Dhoni is seen in the video dressed casually in a black T-shirt and jeans while interacting with the NSG personnel with a plate of food in his hands. As the conversation turns towards fitness, MS Dhoni points towards himself and asks, "Fit lag raha hoon na?" The funny remark made everyone laugh, including the commandos.

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MS Dhoni has always shared a close connection with the Indian Armed Forces. In 2011, he was awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. He has also participated in training activities and spent time with the soldiers. MS Dhoni has always shown his deep respect for the armed forces.

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The viral video has also sparked questions over the IPL future of MS Dhoni as the fans are still curious to know whether he will continue playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 season. MS Dhoni has not played even a single match in the tournament this year. As the tournament progresses, speculations have spiked over his retirement from IPL.