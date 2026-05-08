Former CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Named Highest Individual Taxpayer As Jharkhand Contributes ₹12,000 Crore During 2025-26 FY

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Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has once again made headlines off the cricket field after emerging as the highest individual taxpayer across Bihar and Jharkhand during the 2025-26 financial year. The development was confirmed by senior Income Tax officials during a media interaction in Ranchi.

According to Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Bihar-Jharkhand) Dr D Sudhakara Rao, the Income Tax Department collected nearly Rs 20,000 crore from the two states combined during FY26. Out of that amount, Jharkhand alone contributed around Rs 12,000 crore, highlighting the state’s significant role in regional tax collection.

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While officials did not reveal the exact amount of tax paid by Dhoni, they confirmed that the legendary cricketer topped the list of individual taxpayers in the region. Dhoni reportedly ranked ahead of several prominent businessmen and professionals, further underlining his continued financial success and brand value even after retiring from international cricket.

Dhoni has consistently remained one of India’s highest-earning sportspersons through cricket contracts, endorsements, investments, and business ventures. Even years after stepping away from international cricket, the former India national cricket team captain continues to maintain immense popularity and commercial influence across the country.

The announcement once again showcased Dhoni’s stature not just as a cricket icon, but also as a financially influential public figure whose contribution extends beyond the sport. Fans on social media praised the former captain, with many calling him a symbol of discipline, responsibility, and long-term success.