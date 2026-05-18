'Amazing!': Hardik Pandya Lands In Kolkata With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Ahead Of MI Vs KKR Clash | VIDEO

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is close to returning to action after the all-rounder travelled to Kolkata for the team's penultimate IPL 2026 game. Pandya had missed the last two games with injury but is in line to return having arrived in Kolkata alongside girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. When asked about his fitness, Pandya responded with 'Amazing'.

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Pandya lands in Kolkata ahead of KKR clash

Hardik Pandya has been out of action for the past two games having picked up an injury. With the MI captain out due to back spasms, Suryakumar Yadav and then Jasprit Bumrah have led the team in his absence.

Hardik did not travel to Dharamshala for MI's game against PBKS opting to rest and recover. He arrived in Kolkata on the eve of the game, in the company of girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

Will Hardik captain MI against KKR?

Hardik's future has been a cause of major speculation after Mumbai Indians failed to make it to the playoffs this season. With Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah both in the ranks, MI could look at an alternate leadership option. Both Surya and Bumrah have led the side in Hardik's absence this season. However, should Hardik be fit, he will retain his captaincy for the KKR game.