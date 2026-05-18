IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: RCB Qualified, 7 Teams Chasing Remaining 3 Spots - Check Full Scenarios

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RCB became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs following their win against Punjab Kings on Sunday. While Mumbai and Lucknow are knocked out, 7 other teams remain in the reckoning for a spot in the knockouts as the tournament heads into the final stretch. GT, SRH, PBKS, RR, CSK, DC and KKR are all within distance in what is becoming a fiercely competitive final race for playoffs.

Defending champions RCB have 9 wins to their name and are comfortably at the top of the IPL 2026 points table. Rajat Patidar & Co are well placed to finish in the top 2 as well, which will provide them with a chance to play in Qualifier 1.

With 8 matches left and 7 teams still in the hunt, the Free Press Journal looks at the IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios:

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Gujarat Titans

Remaining matches: Vs CSK, Ahmedabad, May 21

Gujarat Titans suffered a defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders but should be well placed to make the playoffs regardless. The Shubman Gill-led side are clear of the chasing pack with 16 points, likely guaranteeing a spot in the top 4.

A win against CSK would in fact guarantee a top 2 finish. For GT to not qualify, they would need to lose their final game by a huge margin, and then trail RR, SRH and CSK in a three-way tie.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Remaining matches: Vs CSK, Chennai, May 18; Vs RCB, Hyderabad, May 22

Sunrisers Hyderabad alos have destiny in their own hands. A win in Chennai would see them jump to 16 points while also knock out fellow challengers CSK. Two wins in two games would see them rival Gujarat Titans for a top 2 spot.

Punjab Kings

Remaining matches: Vs LSG, Lucknow, May 23

Punjab Kings became the first team to go unbeaten in the first seven league matches, only to lose the next six in a row. Now, Shreyas Iyer's side needs a miracle to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Defeats for CSK and RR in recent days have helped their cause.

PBKS can reach a maximum of 15 points, should they defeat LSG. Then they would have to hope that Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings lose both their remaining games.

Read Also DC Shock RR By 5 Wickets To Stay Alive In IPL 2026 Playoff Race

Rajasthan Royals

Remaining matches: Vs LSG, Jaipur, May 19; Vs MI, Mumbai, May 24

Rajasthan Royals are still very much in control of their fate in their hunt for a IPL 2026 playoffs berth. The loss to Delhi Capitals have hit their chase for a top 2 spot, but 2 wins should guarantee a knockout spot. Royals face the bottom two sides in IPL 2026 for their final games, which should work well in captain Riyan Parag's favour.

Chennai Super Kings

Remaining matches: Vs SRH, Chennai, May 18; Vs GT, Ahmedabad, May 21

Chennai Super Kings will need to win their remaining two games and hope that Rajasthan Royals lose theirs to make the top 4.

Read Also How Can CSK Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Kolkata Knight Riders

Remaining matches: Vs MI, Kolkata, May 20; Vs DC, Kolkata, May 24

Winless in their first 6 games, KKR have made a stunning comeback to still remain in contention for the IPL 2026 playoffs. The three-time champions need to win their remaining two matches and hope that no more than one team reaches the 16-point mark.

Delhi Capitals

Remaining matches: Vs KKR, Kolkata, May 24

Delhi Capitals are virtually out and need a miracle to make it to the playoffs. The Axar Patel led side can get to a maximum of only 14 points, meaning they would need CSK, RR and KKR all to lose their upcoming matches. Furthermore, Delhi will have to significantly up their win margin against KKR, to have any chance to leapfrogging their competition in NRR.