DC Shock RR By 5 Wickets To Stay Alive In IPL 2026 Playoff Race | X

New Delhi, May 17: Delhi Capitals kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a thrilling five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring clash on Sunday. Chasing a challenging target of 194, DC reached 197/5 in 19.2 overs to register a crucial victory with four balls remaining. The result not only boosted DC’s chances in the playoff race but also dealt a major blow to Rajasthan Royals’ qualification hopes.

KL Rahul and Abishek Porel gave Delhi Capitals a strong start in the chase with a 105-run opening partnership. Porel played an attacking knock of 51 off just 31 balls, smashing seven fours and a six. Rahul anchored the innings with a calm 56 off 42 balls, including three sixes. Even after both set batters got out, DC stayed in control thanks to quick contributions from captain Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma.

Axar played a captain’s knock under pressure, remaining unbeaten on 34 from only 18 balls with two fours and two sixes. Ashutosh Sharma then finished the chase in style with a fiery unbeaten 18 off just five deliveries, hitting two sixes at a strike rate of 360.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals posted 193/8 in their 20 overs after strong batting performances from Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag. Jurel scored 53 off 40 balls, while Parag smashed 51 from just 26 deliveries with five sixes. Young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also impressed with a quickfire 46 off 21 balls.

However, Delhi Capitals pulled things back in the second half of the innings. Mitchell Starc starred with the ball, taking 4 wickets and removing key RR batters including Parag and Donovan Ferreira. Lungi Ngidi and Madhav Tiwari also chipped in with important wickets.

With this win, Delhi Capitals stayed alive in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs, while Rajasthan Royals suffered a damaging defeat that hurt their qualification chances badly.