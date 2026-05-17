DC Vs RR Toss Update: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Choose To Bowl, Will Aim To Halt RR's March To Playoffs | VIDEO

DC Vs RR Toss Update: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Choose To Bowl, Will Aim To Halt RR's March To Playoffs | X

New Delhi, May 17: Rajasthan Royals will be facing Delhi Capitals in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Delhi Capitals would be aiming to apply brakes to the Rajasthan Royals' march towards the playoffs with a win today. The match-result will be crucial for both the teams in the Playoffs race.

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Riyan Parag made his comeback to the team after being unavailable for the previous match. He is now available for one of the most crucial matches of their run in the qualification stage.

Delhi Capitals will be playing to also keep their hopes of qualifications in the playoffs alive. Delhi Capitals are placed on the eighth position in the IPL 2026 points table and will hope to win all their matches and likely qualify for the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand are positioned on the fifth position in the points table and would like to win the game against DC and move closer to the playoffs qualification.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Ravi Singh, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Tripurana Vijay

Delhi Capitals Squad: Axar Patel(c), KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Sameer Rizvi, Pathum Nissanka, Vipraj Nigam, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Madhav Tiwari, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sahil Parakh, Rehan Ahmed, Auqib Nabi Dar, Tripurana Vijay

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Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma, Aman Rao Perala, Yash Raj Punja