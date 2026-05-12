Delhi Capitals Skipper Axar Patel Fined ₹12 Lakh For Slow Over Rate

IPL 2026: 'Delhi Capitals Have Enough Backups For Every Slot Except Axar Patel & Kuldeep,' Says Aakash Chopra | IANS

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has been fined ₹12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate in their win against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. Delhi took more than 2 hours to complete their bowling innings, with Patel now copping a heavy fine for the same.

"Delhi Capitals (DC) Captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 55 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Axar Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," IPL said in a release.

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Axar returns to form

Captain Axar Patel turned the game around with a fearless counterattack. Axar smashed 56 off just 30 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes to bring Delhi back into the contest. At the other end, David Miller produced another calm finishing effort with 51 from 28 balls packed with powerful boundaries.