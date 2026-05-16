How Can CSK Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs?

CSK's playoff hopes have taken a big hit | X/CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were dealt a major blow in their race to make it to the IPL 2026 playoffs following their defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants. After a slow start to the season, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side found themselves with destiny in their hands, but let it slip after a 7-wicket loss on Friday. The defeat now leads CSK's hopes of making the top four in the IPL 2026 points table dependent on results, with two wins in their remaining games also not enough to guarantee qualification.

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LSG Loss A Big Dent In CSK’s Playoff Hopes

The loss left CSK with 12 points from 12 matches and dropped them to sixth place with only two league games remaining. The defeat also ensured that the Super Kings no longer have complete control over their playoff destiny. Another loss from here would almost certainly eliminate them from contention. Their net run rate of +0.027 remains another concern in what is turning into a tight race for the final playoff spots.

CSK's remaining IPL 2026 fixtures

May 18 - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai

May 21 - vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad

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What CSK Need To Do – Win Both Games, Possibly By Big Margins

The qualification equation for CSK is simple — they must win both remaining league games to finish on 16 points. A defeat in either of the two games will all but knock them out.

However, even 16 points may not guarantee qualification. The IPL 2026 playoffs race is intense, with 8 teams still in the running. The loss to Lucknow has also dented CSK's Net Run-Rate (NRR). CSK’s NRR (+0.027) is currently lower than all the 5 teams ahead of them in the IPL 2026 points table.

As a result, Chennai would ideally want convincing wins against SRH and GT to significantly improve their NRR. SRH and GT are also in the playoffs race and wins for CSK would ease their path while also hurting their direct competitors.

How RR, PBKS And SRH Results Matter

Rajasthan Royals, PBKS and SRH are the three sides CSK will be tracking closely over the coming week. SRH are currently third with 14 points from 12 matches, followed by PBKS on 13 from 12, with RR at 5th with 12 from 11 games.

Riyan Parag's side have a game in hand and a win against Delhi Capitals will see them leapfrog Punjab Kings to 4th in the IPL 2026 points table. If RR win all three games they will finish on 18 points, qualifying for the playoffs. CSK can get to a maximum of only 16 so they would want RR to lose at least one and battle them out on NRR.

If PBKS win both matches, they will move to 17 points and seal qualification ahead of CSK. The Super Kings would therefore prefer PBKS to lose at least one match. The CSK vs SRH clash gives Gaikwad and Co the perfect chance to pull back SRH and lower their maximum to 16 points as well.

If those outcomes fall into place, CSK would have a strong chance of breaking into the top four.