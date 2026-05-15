LSG Vs CSK: Mitchell Marsh, Akash Singh Dent Chennai's IPL 2026 Playoffs Hopes, Clinch 7-Wicket Win In Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants might be out of the IPL 2026 playoffs race but they put a significant dent on CSK's chances of qualifying with a 7-wicket on Friday. Riding on Kartik Sharma's 71, the visitors posted a competitive 187. However, Mitchell Marsh stroked a stunning 90 off just 38 balls to power Lucknow to another victory.

Kartik Sharma smashes 71, Akash Singh stars with 3-fer

Akash Singh rattled CSK’s top-order with an impressive spell of 3/26. The left-arm pacer used hard lengths smartly and never allowed the batters room to free their arms. He removed Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel to leave CSK struggling at 52/3.

Kartik Sharma then held Chennai Super Kings’ innings together with a composed 71 off 42 balls after the top-order collapsed against Lucknow Super Giants’ disciplined hard-length bowling. He reached his fifty in 35 balls with a towering hit off Mohammed Shami before eventually falling to Shahbaz at long-on.

Shivam Dube then provided the late charge with a blazing 32 off just 16 balls. The left-hander targeted the final over from Prince Yadav and hammered powerful boundaries to lift CSK to 187/5.