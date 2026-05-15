Unlucky Scenes! Mitchell Marsh Misses Out On Century After Unfortunate Run Out Against CSK | VIDEO

Mitchell Marsh was denied a well deserved century after a unfortunate run out at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. Marsh was well set batting on 90 off just 38 deliveries against CSK. He was at the non striker's end when a Nicholas Pooran straight drive deflected off bowler Mukesh Choudhary, finding Marsh short of his crease.

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Unlucky Marsh misses out on century

The dismissal came on the final ball of the 10th over when Mukesh bowled a full delivery outside off to Nicholas Pooran. Pooran drove the ball straight back down the ground and Mukesh reacted sharply in his follow-through, getting a hand to the ball.

The slight deflection proved decisive as the ball ricocheted onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end, catching Marsh well short of his crease while backing up. Marsh immediately realised his fate and began walking back even before the umpires completed the formalities. The dismissal ended a magnificent innings that had kept LSG in command.

Mitchell Marsh wows Ekana Stadium with his blistering 90

Mitchell Marsh produced a stunning knock of 90 off just 38 balls against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. The Lucknow Super Giants opener smashed 8 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 236.84. He attacked from the start and brought up his fifty in only 21 deliveries. Marsh punished the pacers with fierce pull shots and hammered several clean hits straight down the ground.

The Australian batter looked unstoppable during his stay at the crease. He used his feet well against the spinners and cleared the boundary with ease. Marsh appeared set for a memorable century before an unlucky run out ended his innings on 90. Despite missing out on the hundred, his explosive knock gave LSG complete control of the match.