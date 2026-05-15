Mitchell Marsh showcased his big hitting skills on Friday with a stunning takedown of CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj in Lucknow. Bowling the fifth over, Marsh struck four consecutive sixes off the fast bowler and then adding a boundary to pick up 28 runs. LSG raced to 86/0 in the powerplay as a result, with Marsh scoring a 21-ball half-century.
VIDEO: Mitchell Marsh Goes Berserk! LSG Opener Smashes Anshul Kamboj For 28 Runs With 4 Consecutive Sixes In Lucknow
Mitchell Marsh showcased his big hitting skills on Friday with a stunning takedown of CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj in Lucknow. Bowling the fifth over, Marsh struck four consecutive sixes off the fast bowler and then adding a boundary to pick up 28 runs. LSG raced to 86/0 in the powerplay as a result, with Marsh scoring a 21-ball half-century.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, May 15, 2026, 10:19 PM IST