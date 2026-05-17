VIDEO: Tim David Recreates Iconic Sidhu Moosewala Celebration In Front Of Punjab Kings Fans After RCB Seal IPL 2026 Playoffs Spot

Tim David is once again in the limelight following his antics after RCB sealed their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs on Sunday. David was fielding at the boundary when he completed the catch to dismiss Omarzai and seal RCB's win. During the celebrations, the Australian turned to the ground and recreated the 'Sidhu Moosewala celebration' as a taunt at the PBKS supporters in Dharamshala.

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The dramatic moment unfolded iafter the final ball of the game in Dharamshala. David, stationed at the boundary rope, completed the catch to dismiss Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai and seal the win for RCB. As teammates rushed in to celebrate, the Australian batter grabbed headlines for his animated post-match gesture directed towards the home crowd.

The gesture became popular through Moosewala’s music videos, live performances, and public appearances, where it symbolized confidence, dominance, and attitude. Fans and celebrities sometimes imitate it as a tribute or to channel the same energetic persona. CSK's Sarfaraz Khan and former Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan have often used the gesture in celebration.

The Australian power-hitter had attracted criticism earlier in the season when television cameras appeared to capture him showing a middle-finger gesture during a tense moment in the clash involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. The incident quickly went viral online and reportedly resulted in disciplinary action and a financial penalty from the league authorities.

Now, David has once again become a talking point after recreating the popular “Sidhu Moosewala thigh-slap celebration” moments after taking the match-winning catch to dismiss Azmatullah Omarzai in RCB’s crucial win over Punjab Kings in Dharamshala.