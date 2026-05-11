'He Hates Mumbai Indians': Viral Video Shows Tim David Making 'Obscene Gesture' From Dugout During RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match

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A video circulating on social media from the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur has sparked controversy after it allegedly showed RCB batter Tim David making an offensive gesture from the dugout.

In the viral clip, former Mumbai Indians player Tim David is seen standing in the RCB dressing area during the high-pressure encounter. The footage appears to show him making a middle-finger gesture following a tense moment in the match. However, the video has not been verified, and there is no official confirmation regarding its authenticity or the identity of the individual seen.

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The incident gained traction online shortly after RCB defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a thrilling last-over finish. While the on-field action was the highlight of the game, the alleged dugout moment quickly became a talking point across social media platforms.

Despite the widespread circulation of the clip, neither RCB nor IPL officials have issued any statement addressing the video. The lack of verification has led to mixed reactions online, with some users calling it misinformation while others continue to debate its credibility.

For now, the focus remains on RCB’s narrow and dramatic victory over MI, even as the unverified video continues to fuel discussion and speculation on social media.