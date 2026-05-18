‘Side Ho Jaa’: Riyan Parag Tells Young Fan To Move, Then Pushes Him Aside In Viral Video; Netizens React

Parag is facing scrutiny over his treatment of a young fan | X

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has once again come under the scanner after his recent interaction with a young fan. Parag was seemingly walking amid heavy security when a child broke in asking for a photo. The RR captain asked him to move, before picking him up and placing him away to move past him. The video has quickly gone viral, with netizens unhappy with Parag's treatment.

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Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has landed in controversy once again after a video of his interaction with a young fan surfaced on social media. The clip, which has rapidly gone viral online, shows Parag walking amid tight security when a child approached him hoping to click a picture.

In the video, the youngster is seen staying close to the RR skipper as he made his way through the crowd. Parag initially appeared to ask the child to move aside, saying “Side ho jaa,” before later picking him up and placing him away in order to continue walking ahead.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms, with several users criticising the cricketer’s behaviour towards the young fan. Many netizens felt Parag could have handled the situation more gently, given his status as a role model to people.

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Parag has often found himself at the centre of online scrutiny, both for his on-field aggression and off-field moments that go viral on social media. He was recently fined after being caught on camera for vaping in the dressing room.