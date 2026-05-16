'Riyan Sir Se Jara Mil Raha Hoon': Prithvi Shaw's Warm Reunion With Riyan Parag Wins Hearts Ahead Of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Clash | Video

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A wholesome moment between Prithvi Shaw and Riyan Parag grabbed attention during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Delhi.

As players prepared for the high-voltage encounter, Shaw was heard telling someone, “Riyan sir se jara mil raha hoon,” before walking over to meet Rajasthan Royals skipper Parag. The light-hearted comment and the friendly interaction between the two quickly became a talking point among fans online.

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The moment carried extra emotional value because Shaw and Parag share a long cricketing history together. Both were key members of India’s victorious squad at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, where India lifted the trophy under Shaw’s captaincy. Their journey from teenage world champions to IPL stars has remained special for cricket followers.

While Shaw has experienced ups and downs in recent IPL seasons, Parag has emerged as one of Rajasthan Royals’ most important players and currently leads the franchise in IPL 2026. Seeing the duo reconnect ahead of a major league clash brought back memories of their successful Under-19 days.

The Delhi practice session may have been routine preparation for an important IPL fixture, but Shaw and Parag’s reunion added a nostalgic and heartwarming touch before the two sides face off in a crucial encounter.