VIDEO: Mitchell Starc Strikes Three Times In One Over To Force Rajasthan Royals' Collapse In Delhi

Mitchell Starc delivered a stunning triple strike to halt Rajasthan’s charge and breathe life back into Delhi’s campaign in a dramatic turnaround during the closing stages of the innings.

With Rajasthan cruising towards a formidable total, Starc produced a match-defining over that completely shifted the momentum. The Australian left-arm quick first dismissed the dangerous Riyan Parag, whose aggressive knock had put Delhi under immense pressure.

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Starc rocks RR

Starc then struck on consecutive deliveries, removing Donovan Ferreira for a golden duck before trapping Ravi Singh leg-before the very next ball. Rajasthan suddenly collapsed to 161 for six after appearing firmly in control moments earlier.

The three wickets in one over changed the complexion of the contest, handing Delhi a crucial opening and leaving Rajasthan searching for stability after a commanding position unraveled rapidly under Starc’s fiery spell.

Starc returned to remove impact substitute Dasun Shanaka for 10 and finish with four wickets, his best haul of the season and a timely intervention in a must-win encounter for Delhi.

RR restricted to 193

Mitchell Starc produced a match-turning spell of 4/40 as Delhi Capitals fought back brilliantly to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 193 for eight after the hosts looked set for a 220-plus total in their IPL clash on Sunday. Rajasthan raced to 160 for two in 14 overs on the back of aggressive knocks from Vaibhav Suryavanshi (46), Dhruv Jurel (53) and skipper Riyan Parag (51), who tore into the Delhi attack with fearless strokeplay.

Just when Rajasthan appeared in complete control, Starc triggered a dramatic collapse by dismissing Parag before removing Donovan Ferreira and Ravi Singh off successive deliveries. Madhav Tiwari also chipped in with crucial wickets as Rajasthan lost six wickets for just 33 runs to lose momentum completely. Starc later returned to dismiss Dasun Shanaka and complete his best spell of the season in a must-win game for Delhi.