MS Dhoni Will Not Play CSK Vs SRH Clash In Chennai Due To Fresh Injury: Report

MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

The Chennai crowd's hopes of watching MS Dhoni in action seem to have ended with MS Dhoni ruled out of action with fresh injury concerns. Dhoni was initially ruled out due to a calf strain. Now, the 44-year-old has suffered a finger injury, and will not play the final home game of the IPL 2026 season.

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Fresh injury rules Dhoni out of action

While MS Dhoni is expected to be present at the stadium on Monday, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is unlikely to feature in the match, even as an Impact Player. Reports suggest Dhoni sustained a fresh injury during a training session ahead of the game.

According to The Indian Express, Dhoni injured his thumb during a net session before Chennai Super Kings travelled to Lucknow. Although he had initially booked tickets for the trip, the CSK icon eventually decided to remain in Chennai due to the injury concern.

Dhoni to attend lap of honour

CSK had earlier requested fans to remain back in the stadium after the end of the game against SRH on Monday. The franchise mentioned that it was for the annual lap of honour, a tradition sports teams across the globe follow in the final home game of the season. CSK players will take a lap around the ground as a 'thank you' to their fans. Dhoni hasn't been to Chepauk in any of the match days, but is slated appear for the lap of honour after Monday's contest.