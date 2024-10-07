'We're Hiring (Not You Erik)'; Domino's Pizza Roasts Under-Fire ManU Boss Ten Hag With Van Outside Old Trafford Stadium

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag was trolled by Domino's Pizza on Monday when the restaurant chain placed a van outside the Old Trafford stadium with a unique ad.

Erik Ten Hag's future has come under scanner at the club after a series of disappointing results in the Premier League.

Domino's mocks Ten Hag

Domino's therefore, decided to put out an ad saying they are hiring but not Ten Hag. The van had ad featuring Ten Hag's picture with the message: "We're hiring (not you, Erik)".

A spokesperson for Domino's even justified the brutal trolling of Ten Hag.

"Based on his performance, it can't be too long before Ten Hag is given the sack. We are gearing up for our busiest time of year where we need people to join our team.

"We are looking for people who are results-driven... so not one for Ten Hag unfortunately."

ManU's woes continue

United’s miserable start to the season continued with a 0-0 draw against Villa at Villa Park, meaning they’ve won just two out of seven league games. Ouch.

Now, rumors are swirling that Ten Hag’s days are numbered, with reports suggesting former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy might step in as an interim manager during the upcoming international break. Looks like the pressure is really piling up for the Dutchman!