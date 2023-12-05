Mirror, ESPN Among 4 Media Outlets Banned By Manchester United From Attending Erik Ten Hag's Press Conference

Erik ten Hag |

Manchester United have banned journalists from four leading media outlets in the United Kingdom from attending manager Erik ten Hag's press conference on Tuesday.

Manchester United are going to host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday and Ten Hag will be addressing the pre-match presser on the eve of the clash.

Negative stories about ManU led to ban

But journalists from the Sky, ESPN, Manchester Evening News and Mirror won't be able to attend the press conference as they have not been given right of reply to negative stories around the club.

The Mirror had put out a story about Ten Hag facing a "dressing room revolt" as several players are not happy with the Dutchman's "disillusioned" management. A ManU spokesperson claimed the ban has been imposed as a result of that story.

"[We have] taken action against several media organisations, not for publishing stories we don't like, but for doing so without first contacting us to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualize," the ManU spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Time running out for Erik Ten Hag

Ten Hag could face the axe from ManU after the club's recent performances on the field.

The Red Devils have registered just one victory in their last 12 games and "Erik ten Hag has been told that he has three games to save his job, as the Manchester United dressing room turns against him," the Daily Mirror reported.

Players are said to feel like Ten Hag is training them too hard and making them run an excessive amount. Some "don't even know what they're running for."