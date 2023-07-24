Julia Roberts, Deals Another Blow To Pep Guardiola As Hollywood Star Visits Manchester United In America

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 24, 2023
Pep Guardiola might want to look away after Julia Roberts visited Manchester United players and staff on their pre-season tour of America.
The Hollywood actress lives Stateside and is a big fan of the Red Devils after previously being welcomed behind-the-scenes.
Guardiola's idol visited Old Trafford in November 2016 to watch Manchester United who were being managed by Jose Mourinho.
Roberts at the time attended Old Trafford with her cinematographer husband Daniel Moder and her three children, who are believed to be United fans.
Now she has been given unfiltered access for a second occasion and posed for photos with United boss Erik ten Hag and other stars at the MetLife stadium after Saturday's friendly win over Arsenal.
The Premier League giants also presented her with a home shirt inscribed with the number one and Roberts on the back of it in a dig at their cross-city rivals.