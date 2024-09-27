'Welcome To City Of Champions': Dwayne Bravo Replaces Gautam Gambhir As Mentor Of IPL Champions Kolkata Knight Riders After Retiring From Cricket

Image: KKR/Instagram

World Cup-winning West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been named as the ementor by IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders after his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 40-year-old thus replaces Gautam Gambhir, who left the role to take over as India head coach earlier this year.

Knight Riders Group CEO Venky Mysore expressed excitement with DJ Bravo's appointment as the mentor. He said, "DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players,".

Apart from KKR, he will be in charge the other franchises under the Knight Riders label in T20 leagues. Mysore further added, "We’re also pleased that Bravo will be involved with our other franchises globally, including CPL, MLC, and ILT20,"

The new role puts an end to his long association with CSK. Bravo had stepped away from international cricket in 2021 while concluding his IPL career last year. He has since dabbled with coaching, working with the Chennai Super Kings and the Afghanistan men's team.

DJ Bravo on joining KKR as mentor

Talking about his role in KKR, Bravo said: "I’ve been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate.

"The owners' passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players.”

