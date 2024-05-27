'KKR Ko Pakadna Mushkil Hi Nahi Namunkin Hai': Indian Cricket Fraternity Lauds Kolkata Knight Riders For Winning IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders | Credits: Twitter

The Indian cricket fraternity lavished praise on Kolkata Knight Riders for their sensational IPL 2024 campaign, which culminated in winning the title with a eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Final at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

Kolkata Knight Riders finally lifted the coveted IPL trophy for the third time and the first since 2014. KKR bowlers, including Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana ripped through SRH's batting line-up and bundled them out for 113, lowest total in the history of IPL final.

Chasing the target of a mere 114, Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten knock of 54 off 26 balls, along with Rahmanullah Gurbaz's vital contribution of 39 off 32 balls, helped the team chased it down in just 10.3 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders' incredible campaign has been the talking point of the IPL 2024 as they managed to dominate the season from league stage table toppers to winning the coveted IPL trophy.

Former Indian cricketers, including legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj, Harbhajan Singh and others took to their X handles (formerly Twitter) and lauded KKR for their dominance and consistency throughout the season.

The former Indian cricketers even praise Shreyas Iyer's captaincy and Gautam Gambhir's mentorship that led to Kolkata Knight Riders finishing their campaign on high with an IPL title.

Here's how Indian cricket reacted to KKR's IPL 2024 Final Win

Congratulations @KKRiders @ShreyasIyer15 @GautamGambhir @abhisheknayar1 #bharatarun #chandupandit When you have solid bowling group with 6 wicket taking options with two all rounders in it you will win the trophy 🏆 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 26, 2024

KKR ❤️ won it like a Don 💥💥💥💥 @KKRiders congratulations KING KHAN and whole KKR family .. Kehna padega KKR ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi Namunkin hai @iamsrk What a Team. In the end Ammi KKR ❤️❤️❤️ 🏆 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 26, 2024

What a consistent performance by @KKRiders!



Their batters started the campaign with a bang, but it was the bowlers who took centre stage during the latter stages of the tournament. All their bowlers chipped in tonight, taking wickets and making the run chase relatively easy.… pic.twitter.com/2dqjRS4KR6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 26, 2024

Congrats to the best team and deserving champion of #IPL2O24 @KKRiders. Well done @SunRisers for an exceptional season as well. @iamsrk bhai party pathan ke ghar pe hai ya Chennai mein? — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 26, 2024

What a season! @KKRiders take home their 3rd IPL title! Everything was top-notch for them, from @ShreyasIyer15's captaincy to their batting and bowling as well. @GautamGambhir's inclusion this year proved to be crucial. Congratulations to @iamsrk and @VenkyMysore!



Also, a big… pic.twitter.com/q2IH4RBplM — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 26, 2024

The path #KKR has carved out this #IPL2024 is nothing short of spectacular. They’ve earned the right to lift the trophy by showing pure dominance the entire tournament & they rightfully have! 🏆💜💯@KKRiders @IPL #KKRvsSRH #IPLFinal #CongratulationsKKR — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) May 26, 2024

Many congratulations @KKRiders on a 3rd IPL title. As @iamsrk says, Kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh poori kaaynat use tumse milaane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.

Special credit to @ShreyasIyer15 for leading the side brilliantly in the field and executing the plans so well.

Its… pic.twitter.com/AE7Cs1Wi9v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 26, 2024

Congratulations to @KKRiders on being crowned @IPL 2024 champions 🏆 They've been the standout team all thru the season. Kudos to @SunRisers for a stellar run - but the better team prevailed today. Special shoutout to @GautamGambhir for his fearless mentorship, and to the King of… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 26, 2024

The return to Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir as a captain and mentor, respectively, turned the fortunes of Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR had disappointing campaigns in the last two seasons of the IPL as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. In IPL 2021, KKR reached the final under Eoin Morgan's captaincy but lost to fourth-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders' dominance was on display as they lost just three games in their 16 outings, including the Final. Shreyas Iyer became the fifth Indian captain to win an IPL title after MS Dhoni (CSK), Rohit Sharma (MI), Gautam Gambhir (KKR) and Hardik Pandya (GT).