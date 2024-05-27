'KKR Ko Pakadna Mushkil Hi Nahi Namunkin Hai': Indian Cricket Fraternity Lauds Kolkata Knight Riders For Winning IPL 2024

The Indian cricket fraternity lavished praise on Kolkata Knight Riders for their sensational IPL 2024 campaign, which culminated in winning the title with a eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Final at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.
Kolkata Knight Riders finally lifted the coveted IPL trophy for the third time and the first since 2014. KKR bowlers, including Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana ripped through SRH's batting line-up and bundled them out for 113, lowest total in the history of IPL final.
Chasing the target of a mere 114, Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten knock of 54 off 26 balls, along with Rahmanullah Gurbaz's vital contribution of 39 off 32 balls, helped the team chased it down in just 10.3 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders' incredible campaign has been the talking point of the IPL 2024 as they managed to dominate the season from league stage table toppers to winning the coveted IPL trophy.
Former Indian cricketers, including legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj, Harbhajan Singh and others took to their X handles (formerly Twitter) and lauded KKR for their dominance and consistency throughout the season.
The former Indian cricketers even praise Shreyas Iyer's captaincy and Gautam Gambhir's mentorship that led to Kolkata Knight Riders finishing their campaign on high with an IPL title.
Here's how Indian cricket reacted to KKR's IPL 2024 Final Win
The return to Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir as a captain and mentor, respectively, turned the fortunes of Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR had disappointing campaigns in the last two seasons of the IPL as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. In IPL 2021, KKR reached the final under Eoin Morgan's captaincy but lost to fourth-time champions Chennai Super Kings.
Kolkata Knight Riders' dominance was on display as they lost just three games in their 16 outings, including the Final. Shreyas Iyer became the fifth Indian captain to win an IPL title after MS Dhoni (CSK), Rohit Sharma (MI), Gautam Gambhir (KKR) and Hardik Pandya (GT).