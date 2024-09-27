 'See You On The Other Side': West Indies All-Rounder Dwayne Bravo Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from cricket | Image: Dwayne Bravo/Instagram

Dwayne Bravo, the celebrated all-rounder from the West Indies, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. His farewell season in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) was cut short due to an injury, marking the end of an illustrious career.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, he reflected on his journey, stating, "Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do—this was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can’t thank you enough."

Bravo, who turns 41 next month, is the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, a record that underscores his impact on the game. Bravo had previously retired from international cricket in 2021 and stepped away from the Indian Premier League last year, shifting his focus to coaching roles, including with the Chennai Super Kings and Afghanistan.

During his time in the CPL, Bravo was a standout player, lifting five titles and solidifying his legacy as one of the tournament's most decorated athletes. Unfortunately, his final appearance came after he injured himself attempting to catch a ball, leaving him unable to bowl in that match.

With a total of 631 wickets in 582 T20 matches, Bravo leaves behind a remarkable legacy. He expressed gratitude to his fans, emphasizing the love and support he received throughout his career. He added," To my fans, I want to say a massive THANK YOU for your unwavering love and support throughout the years."

"To all my fans across the Caribbean, worldwide, and especially in Trinidad & Tobago - thank you for standing by me, especially in these recent weeks.
Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now, I look forward to my next chapter. Once again, thank you. See you soon on the other side.

