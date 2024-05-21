T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Cricket Board Appoints Dwayne Bravo As Bowling Consultant

Dwayne Bravo | Credits: Twitter

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) appointed former West Indies bowler Dwayne Bravo as their bowling consultant for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 2.

Dwayne Bravo will join the Afghanistan squad during the preparation camp ahead of the prestigious event in the Caribbean. The 2012 T20 World Cup winner recently served as the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL season.

In a statement released by Afghanistan Cricket Board on its website, Bravo earned his name and recognition because of his brand of cricket and entertainment.

"Bravo’s brand of cricket and entertainment has earned him admiration and respect across the world, winning several titles including T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, IPL, and CPL." statement read.

ACB further confirmed that Afghanistan squad have already arrived at the St. Kitts and Nevis for the 10-day preparation camp ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. The preparation will be overseen by former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo.

Bravo was part of the West Indies that won the T20 World Cup for the first time in 2012, defeating Sri Lanka in the final in Colombo.

The 40-year-old is one of the best bowlers in the history of T20 cricket, with 625 wickets, including 11 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers, at an average of 24.29 and an economy rate of 8.24.

Afghanistan schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024

Afghanistan has been clubbed in Group C alongside hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda. Rashid Khan-led side will begin their campaign against Uganda at New Provindence Stadium in Guyana on June 3.

Thereafter, Afghanistan will lock horns against New Zealand in Guyana on June 7, followed up with their clash against Papua New Guinea on June 13 in Trinidad. Afghanistan will play their final Group Stage match against West Indies on June 17.

Afghanistan T20 World Cup squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Travelling Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi