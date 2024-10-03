'Weight Is Important, That Is My Responsibility': Mary Kom On Vinesh Phogat's Missed Chance To Win Medal At Paris Olympics

Olympic bronze-medallist and six-time women’s boxing world champion MC Mary Kom stated she would like to get answers from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for India’s lack of medals in the sport at the Paris Olympics.

Speaking at a function where she was appointed as a brand ambassador of the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, alongside former India football team captain Sunil Chhetri, Mary Kom spoke her heart out about her struggles, journey and India’s disappointing Olympics performance in Paris.

"Actually, this time performance was very disappointing. Even me, I was very disappointed and wondering why no medal at all. Even the medals which we were expecting we did not get. So I will definitely talk to the sports minister and the federation only. I want to know how they are giving the training system and facility. I think from what I have seen is there is something wrong with training and preparation," she said.

Mary Kom was in tears and was given a standing ovation by the dignitaries on the stage and the audience when Chhetri narrated an incident from the 2016 Asian Games where he found her practising her punches early in the morning at 5.30 am much to the surprise of the other Indian athletes in the Games Village.

Win medals to popularise sport in India

Talking about popularising boxing, Mary Kom felt the only way was to win Olympic, Asian Games or Commonwealth Games medals.

"Achievement is the only way. When we win medals at Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Even a world title. I have been competing and winning so many medals for the country. Even though I’m a five-time, six-time World Champion I’m not that popular also. Forget about the facilities. Zero facilities. When I had won 2-3 World titles, I used to compete in Asian Games and win medals , CWG, Olympic medals. Especially, the government recognized me after all that. I have faced so many obstacles and challenges and even I had only one or two sponsors," she added.

Mary Kom weighs in on Vinesh Phogat controversy

Mary Kom was also sympathetic to the cause of Vinesh Phogat, who missed out on a potential Olympic medal after being found overweight for her category on the morning of her final.

"I feel so disappointed. Weight is important and that is my responsibility. That to maintain my weight. When Sunil shared about my story, I became emotional because my training is different. My responsibility is to win a medal for my country. If I don’t do this then what is the point," she explained.

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 🙏



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी 🙏🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

Boxing legend not retiring just yet

Mary Kom also stated she will continue to box for as long as she is fit.

"I have the passion and hunger now. Nobody can stop you if you want to continue playing. I will continue playing as long as I can play."

The legendary boxer revealed that children these days are open to learning boxing but her own kids are more into soccer.

"Children want to box, be Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri. My sons are very much into soccer. I want to teach boxing sometimes. But they are not interested. Now they are crazy about soccer."

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri reminisced about his memorable playing days and mentioned about a game against Pakistan when asked a question by an audience member.

"I enjoyed a goal I scored against Pakistan in Pakistan in the early stages of my career and that is a goal I will take with me to my grave,’" he added.