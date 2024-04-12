 'Embarrassing To Retreat From A Commitment': Mary Kom Steps Down As Paris Olympics' Chef-de-Mission
Mary Kom has stepped down from her role of Chef-de-Mission ahead of Paris Olympics.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Mary Kom | Credits: Twitter

Six-time world-champion boxer M C Mary Kom has stepped down as India's chef-de-mission for the forthcoming Paris Olympics, beginning on July 26th, citing personal reasons. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha revealed that Mary Kom has urged to be relieved from her position by stating that they respect her decision.

The Indian Olympic Association had announced the 41-year-old as the chef-de-mission on March 21st as she was supposed to be the logistical in-charge of the country's contingent for the marquee event. With the Amateur boxing making its first appearance during the 2012 London Olympics, Mary Kom made a mark in it by clinching bronze.

In a letter written by the 41-year-old to the IOA, Kom stated that she regrets stepping down, but will always be available to support the national side.

"I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons. It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice. I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations."

"We respect her decision and her privacy" - PT Usha

While PT Usha expressed sadness about Mary Kom's decision, she vowed to make an announcement on the legend's replacement.

"We are sad that Olympic medal winning boxer and Chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission Mary Kom has stepped down citing personal reasons. We respect her decision and her privacy. I shall make the appropriate consultations and soon make an announcement about the replacement for Mary Kom

