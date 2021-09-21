e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Taliban to allow girls back in school 'as soon as possible', says spokesperson: AFPTaliban spokesman names remaining cabinet members, no women's ministry announced: AFP
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 05:20 PM IST

We will not only survive but thrive as well: Captain Babar Azam reacts after England scraps Pakistan tour

England withdrew from the proposed tour of Pakistan by its men's and women's teams in October. The decision came just days after New Zealand cancelled their tour just hours before the start of the 1st match, citing security reasons.
IANS
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam | AFP

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam | AFP

Advertisement

New Delhi: After England announced the cancellation of their tour of Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam said that his nation has "always tried to accommodate the interests of the game" while "others simply don't".

England withdrew from the proposed tour of Pakistan by its men's and women's teams in October. The decision came just days after New Zealand cancelled their tour just hours before the start of the 1st match, citing security reasons.

To this, Babar Azam expressed his anguish. "Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don't. We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. Inshaa'Allah," said Babar in his tweet.

Babar had earlier said that he has "full trust in the capabilities and credibility" of Pakistan'' security agencies after New Zealand's pull out.

The England and Wales Cricket Board apologised to PCB while elaborating their decision to not tour Pakistan amid security concerns. ECB said the mental well-being of their players ahead of T20 World Cup is paramount and thus decided to withdraw from the tour.

ALSO READ

IPL 2021: Taliban bans broadcast of cricket league in Afghanistan over presence of female audience...
Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 05:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal