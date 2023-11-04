'We Have A Wrong-Footed Menace...': Coach Rahul Dravid Trolls Virat Kohli's Bowling Action Ahead Of IND vs SA

India head coach Rahul Dravid was asked about the lack of extra bowling options in the playing XI after the injury to all-rounder Hardik Pandya during the ICC World Cup 2023.

Dravid admitted that there is no sixth bowling option for Rohit Sharma at the moment but he is banking on Virat Kohli to fill in and do the job for the team if required.

When Kohli bowled and 4.3 crore people watched in awe

Pandya has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury but India haven't missed him much in the last three games as five bowlers, especially Mohammed Shami, have done the demolition job for the team.

Notably, Kohli bowled three balls after Pandya couldn't complete his over due to the injury he suffered in the game against Bangladesh last month.

Dravid however, trolled Kohli's bowling action when he was asked about this by a reporter.

"Yes, we don't have the 6th bowling option, but we have a wrong-footed inswinger menace whom we can back for a few overs.

"He was close to bowl in the last game with the crowd pushing him," Dravid said on the eve of India's eighth match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Relaxed Kohli not feeling the pressure

Kohli will be turning 35 on Sunday and he is also one century away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 ODI hundreds.

But Kohli is not thinking about the milestone and just focussing on doing well for the team against the Proteas, coach Dravid said.

"Virat Kohli has been really relaxed and keen to do what he has been doing for India. I have seen nothing different in how Virat goes about his business, not worried about his 49th and 50th ODI century or his birthday," Dravid said.

India vs South Africa

India is still the team to beat in this tournament as they are undefeated in 7 ODIs, the only side that has managed this feat so far.

But the South Africans are also looking like one of the main contenders to lift the World Cup this year as they have been steamrolling their opposition in the six wins they have registered so far.

