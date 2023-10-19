IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Pune Crowd Goes Delirious As Virat Kohli Bowls With His Weird Action

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023
Virat Kohli prepares to bowl in an ODI for the first time since August 2017. He had last bowled against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
The announcement of Virat Kohli coming in to bowl sent the spectators at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune berserk.
Virat Kohli has claimed only 4 ODI wickets, which include those of Alastair Cook, Craig Kieswetter, Quinton de Kock, and Brendon McCullum.
Virat Kohli bowled only three deliveries against Bangladesh and conceded only a couple of runs.
Kohli's chance to roll his arms came after Hardik Pandya seemed to have twisted his left ankle during his follow-through. He is currently being assessed and taken for scans.
With Shakib al Hasan injured, Najmul Hossain Shanto has been chosen to lead the team. He won the toss and chose to bat first.
Bangladesh are coming off consecutive losses to England and New Zealand after winning against Afghanistan. Hence, they must beat India to keep their sem-final hopes alive.
India have all their 3 games in the 2023 World Cup so far, beating Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan comfortably. They are one of the firm favourites to win the trophy.
