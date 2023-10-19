IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Pune Crowd Goes Delirious As Virat Kohli Bowls With His Weird Action

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023

Virat Kohli prepares to bowl in an ODI for the first time since August 2017. He had last bowled against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

(Credits: Twitter)

The announcement of Virat Kohli coming in to bowl sent the spectators at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune berserk.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli has claimed only 4 ODI wickets, which include those of Alastair Cook, Craig Kieswetter, Quinton de Kock, and Brendon McCullum.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli bowled only three deliveries against Bangladesh and conceded only a couple of runs.

(Credits: Twitter)

Kohli's chance to roll his arms came after Hardik Pandya seemed to have twisted his left ankle during his follow-through. He is currently being assessed and taken for scans.

(Credits: Twitter)

With Shakib al Hasan injured, Najmul Hossain Shanto has been chosen to lead the team. He won the toss and chose to bat first.

(Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh are coming off consecutive losses to England and New Zealand after winning against Afghanistan. Hence, they must beat India to keep their sem-final hopes alive.

(Credits: Twitter)

India have all their 3 games in the 2023 World Cup so far, beating Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan comfortably. They are one of the firm favourites to win the trophy.

(Credits: Twitter)

