IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Bowls After 6 Years, Once Said 'Mera Action Bhagwan Ne Itna Ganda Banaya Hai'; Watch

Virat Kohli bowled in ODI cricket for the first time in six years amid loud cheers from the Pune crowd during India's fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Kohli completed the 8th over which was started by Hardik Pandya but could not complete it as he suffered an ankle injury after the third delivery.

India captain Rohit Sharma gave a pleasant surprise to the fans as he called upon Kohli to bowl the remaining three balls.

He gave away two runs with his weirdly bowling action, giving more than what the crowd had expected from him in this match. The fans went delirious as they watched Kohli's unorthodox bowling after a long time.

What Kohli thinks of his own bowling action

The commentators immediately started talking about his wrong-footed action, which Kohli himself once described as "really bad" during a chat with Gaurav Kapoor.

"Mera action hi Bhagwan ne itna ganda banaya hai. Meri rhythm hi uss action se banti hai main aur kisi tareeke se bowling hi nahi kar sakta. Main spin bhi daalta hu tab bhi aise hi ho jata hai. Merese nahi hota (God has made by action really bad. But I build up my rhythm with that action, I cannot bowl in any other way. Even if I bowl spin, I will be using that action. I cannot do it)," Kohli said during an episode of Breakfast With Champions five years ago.

Kohli last bowled in a one-day match against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2017. He bowled just two overs in that match and got smashed for 12 runs but India won the game by 168 runs.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya won't be taking any further part in the first innings due to his injury which means he won't come out to field or bowl any more but will bat if required.