IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Bowls For First Time In 6 Years In ODIs, Completes Hardik Pandya's Over; Watch

Team India batting star Virat Kohli bowled in an ODI for the first time in six years, filling in for the injured Hardik Pandya in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Pune. The 34-year-old bowled three deliveries of his medium pace as Pandya hobbled off the field after twisting his ankle.

Pandya's injury occurred in the 9th over of Bangladesh's innings after the 3rd delivery as he twisted his ankle during the follow-through. A physio from Team India's camp hurried on the field to examine him. While the Baroda-born all-rounder was up on his feet quickly, he was unable to run in and bowl.

As a result, Rohit Sharma called upon Kohli to complete the remaining half of the over.

Shakib al Hasan ruled out as Bangladesh opt to bat after winning the toss:

Meanwhile, the visitors suffered a massive blow before the toss as regular captain Shakib al Hasan was ruled out due to quad injury suffered during the game against New Zealand. Hence, left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed took his spot while Najmul Hossain Shanto stepped up to lead the team.

Contrary to reports that Mohammed Shami or Ravichandran Ashwin could replace Shardul Thakur in the playing XI, they have stuck with the same side that beat Pakistan in Ahmedabad. India are currently 2nd in the points table and are firm favourites to beat Bangladesh.

