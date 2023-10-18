CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Says ‘An Upset Happens Whenever You Start Focusing Only On Bigger Teams’

Virat Kohli | Twitter

Pune, October 18: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli spoke on the qualities of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al-Hasan ahead of their match at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, here and added that “there are no big teams” in the mega sporting spectacle. “Over the years, I’ve played a lot against him. He’s got amazing control. He’s a very experienced bowler. He bowls very well with the new ball, knows how to deceive the batsman, and is also very economical,” Kohli told Star Sports.

'You have to play your best against all these bowlers'

“You have to play your best against all these bowlers, and if you aren't able to, these bowlers are able to create pressure and increase the chances of getting you out. There are no big teams in the World Cup. Whenever you start focusing only on bigger teams, an upset happens.” For the records, on Tuesday, the Netherlands stunned South Africa and last week, Afghanistan shocked defending champions.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al-Hasan spoke on the value of Virat Kohli’s wicket. “He’s a special batsman, probably the best batsman in the modern era. I think I’m lucky to get him out 5 times. Of course, it will give me great pleasure, taking his wicket.”

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also spoke about the value of Shakib Al-Hasan. “He is a very street-smart cricketer, has been carrying Bangladesh on his shoulders for the longest years.”

Allan Donald spoke on how the team is preparing for Kohli

The bowling coach of the Bangladesh cricket team Allan Donald spoke on how the team is preparing for Kohli. “I think Virat Kohli is the guy for me that you think about the night before, or two days out because that’s how we value his scalp.”

