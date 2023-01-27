WATCH: Washington Sundar takes stunning diving catch to dismiss Mark Chapman during IND vs NZ 1st T20I at Ranchi

Washington Sundar left fans and experts stunned with a superb effort on the field during the India vs NZ 1st T20I at Ranchi on Friday. The off-spinner bowling his only second over of the match dismissed dangerous-looking Finn Allen in the second over of the match and then on the final ball of the over he got the better of left-handed Mark Chapman. Sundar made a full-length dive to the right to take a stunning catch.

What a tremendous catch by Washington Sundar.



Absolutely outstanding! pic.twitter.com/WyyCUKNHDE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 27, 2023

Earlier, India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand. After clinching the three-match ODI series by 3-0 against New Zealand, Team India will take on Blackcaps in the first T20I on Friday at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will captain Team India in the three-match T20I series, with Suryakumar Yadav serving as his deputy, as players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are rested.

"We will have a bowl first. Looks like a good track. I can see dew right now. Just go out there and play the best cricket we know. It is a young team. We will focus on playing good cricket. Playing the ODIs before T20Is makes it easy to pass on. For a lot of them it is an experience just being in the team. Yuzi, Mukesh, Jitesh and Prithvi miss out," said India captain Hardik Pandya at the time of the toss. "We were challenged in the ODIs. There is no experience like playing India at home. Would be a challenge for some of the new guys. Looks pretty good. The dew is setting in. Would have been good to bowl first. Putting runs on the board and then defending would be challenging," New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said.

