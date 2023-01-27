IND vs NZ 1st T20: MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi spotted at Ranchi stadium; pic goes viral

India cricket great MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were spotted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi ahead of Team India's first T20I against New Zealand. The picture of their arrival at the stadium went viral.

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have attended the match. pic.twitter.com/F2KG3z3KcQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 27, 2023

Earlier, in a video posted by the BCCI, Dhoni was seen interacting with the skipper Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar among others. "Look who came visiting at training today in Ranchi - the great @msdhoni! #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ," said the post by BCCI.

MS Dhoni is considered as one of the greatest Indian cricketers and skippers of all time. In a total of 538 international matches across all formats of the game, Dhoni scored 17,266 runs at an average of 44.96 and a strike rate of 79.07 in 526 innings. Dhoni scored a total of 16 centuries and 108 half-centuries in the sport, with the best individual score of 224. Across all formats, Dhoni has an excellent record as a wicketkeeper, having taken 634 catches and 195 stumpings, which is a total of 829 dismissals. He has the third most dismissals in his cricket career, behind Australian legend Adam Gilchrist (905) and South African great Mark Boucher (998).

He is also the only captain in the world to have captured all three major ICC tournaments, starting with the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup (2007), then ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 and finally the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Dhoni is also a highly successful leader at the franchise cricket level, having led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Indian Premier League (IPL) titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

