IPL 2023: Virat Kohli lifting weights like a pro in the gym leaves fans in awe (WATCH)

Virat Kohli is a fitness freak whose life revolves around cricket and the gym. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star is one of the fittest athletes globally and regularly posts videos and pictures from his gym sessions.

Kohli recently posted a video of him lifting weights like a pro in the gym.

Kohli loves this particular exercise so much that he has posted similar videos in the past as well.

Kohli will be seen in action again on Sunday when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

He led RCB to victory against Punjab Kings in Mohali on April 20 after scoring 59 in the match.

Regular skipper Faf du Plessis was included as an Impact Player which is why Kohli returned to lead RCB after a gap of two years.

Du Plessis top-scored with 84 as RCB poster 174 for 4 on the board and then bowled out PBKS for 150 in 18.2 overs with Mohammed Siraj taking a four-wicket haul.

RCB jumped three places to occupy the fifth position on the points table after registering their third win from six games this season.