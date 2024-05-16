Watch: Ex-Pakistan Captain Imran Khan Looks Unrecognisable Without Hair Dye & Makeup In Shocking Video

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was in the headlines on Wednesday after getting bail in a corruption case but it was a video of him doing the rounds on social media which became even bigger news as it exposed the ex-cricketer's look without hair dye and make-up.

The short clip shows Imran Khan sitting on a chair with two other people looking old and weak. The 71-year-old looks absolutely unrecognisable in the video without his long black dyed hair and makeup.

Khan is fighting a slew of cases in Pakistan after becoming the first Pakistan PM to be removed from office through a no-trust motion.

Imran Khan's legal troubles

Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are accused of receiving land worth billions of rupees as a bribe from a real estate tycoon in the 190 million pound corruption case.

Khan, who was arrested weeks ago in the case, had challenged his detention in the Islamabad High Court.

Background of the Al-Qadir Trust case:

The Al-Qadir Trust case is about a lot of money, around 190 million pounds, or about Rs 50 billion, that the UK’s National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan. They got this money back from a property tycoon in Pakistan.

When Khan was the PM, instead of putting the money in the national bank, he let the property tycoon use it to pay a big fine of about Rs 450 billion that the Supreme Court had given some years ago.

Supposedly, the tycoon gave about 57 acres of land to a trust made by Khan and Bushra Bibi to start a university called Al-Qadir University in an area called Sohawa in the Jhelum district of Punjab.

Khan has been lodged in a very secure jail called Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since August last year.