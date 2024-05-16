 Watch: Ex-Pakistan Captain Imran Khan Looks Unrecognisable Without Hair Dye & Makeup In Shocking Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Ex-Pakistan Captain Imran Khan Looks Unrecognisable Without Hair Dye & Makeup In Shocking Video

Watch: Ex-Pakistan Captain Imran Khan Looks Unrecognisable Without Hair Dye & Makeup In Shocking Video

The short video shows Imran Khan sitting with two other people, looking old and not very strong. Khan looks totally different without his usual black hair dye and makeup.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was in the headlines on Wednesday after getting bail in a corruption case but it was a video of him doing the rounds on social media which became even bigger news as it exposed the ex-cricketer's look without hair dye and make-up.

The short clip shows Imran Khan sitting on a chair with two other people looking old and weak. The 71-year-old looks absolutely unrecognisable in the video without his long black dyed hair and makeup.

Khan is fighting a slew of cases in Pakistan after becoming the first Pakistan PM to be removed from office through a no-trust motion.

Read Also
Pakistan HC Suspends Ex-PM Imran Khan & His Wife's 14-Year Jail Term In Toshakhana Case
article-image

Imran Khan's legal troubles

Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are accused of receiving land worth billions of rupees as a bribe from a real estate tycoon in the 190 million pound corruption case.

Khan, who was arrested weeks ago in the case, had challenged his detention in the Islamabad High Court.

Read Also
Viral Video: Mohammad Rizwan Signs His Autograph For Fan On 'Release Imran Khan' Poster During IRE...
article-image

Background of the Al-Qadir Trust case:

The Al-Qadir Trust case is about a lot of money, around 190 million pounds, or about Rs 50 billion, that the UK’s National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan. They got this money back from a property tycoon in Pakistan.

When Khan was the PM, instead of putting the money in the national bank, he let the property tycoon use it to pay a big fine of about Rs 450 billion that the Supreme Court had given some years ago.

Supposedly, the tycoon gave about 57 acres of land to a trust made by Khan and Bushra Bibi to start a university called Al-Qadir University in an area called Sohawa in the Jhelum district of Punjab.

Khan has been lodged in a very secure jail called Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since August last year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Ex-Pakistan Captain Imran Khan Looks Unrecognisable Without Hair Dye & Makeup In Shocking...

Watch: Ex-Pakistan Captain Imran Khan Looks Unrecognisable Without Hair Dye & Makeup In Shocking...

Sri Lanka Orders Surrender Of Passports Of Indian Nationals Over Match-Fixing Charges In An...

Sri Lanka Orders Surrender Of Passports Of Indian Nationals Over Match-Fixing Charges In An...

Epic Fail: Ishan Kishan Tries To Bring Down MI Teammate Tim David With Wrestling Move In Hilarious...

Epic Fail: Ishan Kishan Tries To Bring Down MI Teammate Tim David With Wrestling Move In Hilarious...

T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters To Deploy Special Feed For Hearing And Visually Impaired Fans

T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters To Deploy Special Feed For Hearing And Visually Impaired Fans

'Retiring As A Legend': FIFA Pays Huge Tribute To Sunil Chhetri; Did You Know He's Only Behind...

'Retiring As A Legend': FIFA Pays Huge Tribute To Sunil Chhetri; Did You Know He's Only Behind...