'Ye kaun hai baccha': Virat Kohli takes blindfold challenge, fails to recognise Sunil Chhetri; Watch...

The ongoing 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League has been productive for batting superstar Virat Kohli, who has scored four fifties in six matches and is currently in third place on the leading run-getters list, having amassed 279 runs in six innings. In addition to his good run with the bat, Virat made a comeback as the captain of RCB in their last game against the Punjab Kings, which was played in Mohali on April 20, 2023. This was the first time he led the team since October 11, 2021.

Offield team bonding

Virat is also enjoying his time off the field, as he recently participated in the blindfold challenge with Indian men’s football team captain Sunil Chhetri, attempting to identify his RCB teammates. The franchise shared a hilarious video on their official Instagram handle, which shows Virat trying to guess his teammates' identities. He successfully identified Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, and Faf du Plessis without much trouble but got stuck on Chhetri, who is not part of the RCB set-up in IPL 2023 and does not play cricket.

During the challenge, Virat identified Siraj from his watch and Du Plessis from his tattoos and watch on his right arm, but Chhetri, who was holding the ball, confused him. Despite trying to search for clues, Chhetri was clever and did not wear any accessories, making Virat's task even more difficult.

Virat measured Chhetri’s height and found him a bit shorter, after which he was heard saying, "Ye kaun hai baccha? Ye choti height ka ladka hai aur tagda hai. Baal bade hard hai iske."

Virat found himself in a state of confusion, but he was given a helpful clue. He was told that the person he was trying to guess was a quick all-rounder. After a brief pause, he identified the individual as Chhetri and burst out laughing, saying "Abey skip yaar." The two men were seen hugging each other and enjoying a lighthearted moment. Kohli then presented Chhetri with an RCB jersey with the number 11 on it.

RCB's next match in the IPL 2023 season will take place on Sunday, April 23, against the top-ranked team in the league, the Rajasthan Royals. The match will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.