Watch: Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell play rock-paper-scissors during DRS break; find out who won

Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell were seen playing the popular game on the field during a short break as PBKS batter Jitesh Sharma took the DRS to challenge the on-field umpire's decision in the 11th over.

Punjab lost the review as Sharma was given out by the third umpire. While celebrating the wicket, Kohli and Maxwell first shared a fist-bump before playing a quick game of rock-paper-scissors.

Kohli lost the game as he went for paper, as revealed by Maxwell who reacted on the viral video of the duo.

"Poor predictable Virat, always goes paper," Maxwell tweeted.

Kohli-led RCB crush PBKS in Mohali

Kohli returned to lead the Royal Challengers as regular skipper Faf du Plessis was named as the Impact Player in the match.

Kohli led from the front as he smashed 59 runs while du Plessis top-scored with 84 as RCB posted 174 for 4 on the board after being asked to bat first by Sam Curran.

The hosts in reply, struggled to get momentum in their innings as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 150 in 18.2 overs with Mohammed Siraj taking a four-wicket haul.

RCB currently occupy the fifth spot on the points table with three wins from six games, the same as PBKS but they are seventh due to an inferior net run rate.