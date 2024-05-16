 Epic Fail: Ishan Kishan Tries To Bring Down MI Teammate Tim David With Wrestling Move In Hilarious Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsEpic Fail: Ishan Kishan Tries To Bring Down MI Teammate Tim David With Wrestling Move In Hilarious Video

Epic Fail: Ishan Kishan Tries To Bring Down MI Teammate Tim David With Wrestling Move In Hilarious Video

Ishan Kishan had a hold of Tim David's left knee but the giant cricketer managed to keep one foot on the ground and maintain his balance all throughout the bout.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Indians teammates Ishan Kishan and Tim David were engaged in a wrestling match during one of their practice sessions at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The duo were seen having a go at each other, with Kishan trying to bring down the 6 foot 5 inch Aussie but he fails to do so and ends up falling on his back.

Kishan had a hold of David's left knee but the giant cricketer managed to keep one foot on the ground and maintain his balance all throughout Kishan's effort.

The short clip ends with David winning the match by pushing Kishan down on the ground.

"Warning: These are trained professionals, don't try this at home," MI captioned the video on social media.

MI will be hosting the Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede in their last league match of the Indian Premier League 2024. MI was the first team to be knocked out of the playoffs race while LSG are also on the verge of elimination.

The five-time champions are languishing in last place on the 10-team points table with LSG in seventh position. Both teams will be playing the last match of their campaigns on May 17.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Ex-Pakistan Captain Imran Khan Looks Unrecognisable Without Hair Dye & Makeup In Shocking...

Watch: Ex-Pakistan Captain Imran Khan Looks Unrecognisable Without Hair Dye & Makeup In Shocking...

Sri Lanka Orders Surrender Of Passports Of Indian Nationals Over Match-Fixing Charges In An...

Sri Lanka Orders Surrender Of Passports Of Indian Nationals Over Match-Fixing Charges In An...

Epic Fail: Ishan Kishan Tries To Bring Down MI Teammate Tim David With Wrestling Move In Hilarious...

Epic Fail: Ishan Kishan Tries To Bring Down MI Teammate Tim David With Wrestling Move In Hilarious...

T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters To Deploy Special Feed For Hearing And Visually Impaired Fans

T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters To Deploy Special Feed For Hearing And Visually Impaired Fans

'Retiring As A Legend': FIFA Pays Huge Tribute To Sunil Chhetri; Did You Know He's Only Behind...

'Retiring As A Legend': FIFA Pays Huge Tribute To Sunil Chhetri; Did You Know He's Only Behind...