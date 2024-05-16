Epic Fail: Ishan Kishan Tries To Bring Down MI Teammate Tim David With Wrestling Move In Hilarious Video

Mumbai Indians teammates Ishan Kishan and Tim David were engaged in a wrestling match during one of their practice sessions at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The duo were seen having a go at each other, with Kishan trying to bring down the 6 foot 5 inch Aussie but he fails to do so and ends up falling on his back.

Kishan had a hold of David's left knee but the giant cricketer managed to keep one foot on the ground and maintain his balance all throughout Kishan's effort.

The short clip ends with David winning the match by pushing Kishan down on the ground.

"Warning: These are trained professionals, don't try this at home," MI captioned the video on social media.

MI will be hosting the Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede in their last league match of the Indian Premier League 2024. MI was the first team to be knocked out of the playoffs race while LSG are also on the verge of elimination.

The five-time champions are languishing in last place on the 10-team points table with LSG in seventh position. Both teams will be playing the last match of their campaigns on May 17.