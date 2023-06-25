 WATCH: Violent Clash Mars SAFF Match As India & Nepal Players Engage in Ugly Brawl Following Chhetri's Goal
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Violent Clash Mars SAFF Match As India & Nepal Players Engage in Ugly Brawl Following Chhetri's Goal

WATCH: Violent Clash Mars SAFF Match As India & Nepal Players Engage in Ugly Brawl Following Chhetri's Goal

India beat Nepal in the SAFF Championships to book their spot in the semi-finals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
article-image

India secured their place in the semi-finals of the 2023 SAFF Championships by defeating two neighboring teams in their first two matches. Their latest victory came against Nepal on Saturday, mirroring the intense scenes witnessed in their earlier match against Pakistan.

Read Also
'I Will Do It Again': India Coach Igor Stimac Defends His Actions After Red Card vs Pakistan in SAFF...
article-image

Altercation after opening goal

The pivotal moment in the game against Nepal occurred during the second half. Although the Indian team struggled to find the net in the initial hour, their captain, Sunil Chhetri, managed to score a goal in the 61st minute. Chhetri tapped in a squared pass from Akash Mishra, elevating his total goals for India to 91. However, just three minutes later, a clash erupted between India's Rahul Bheke and Nepal's Bimal Magar.

The altercation between Bheke and Magar arose from a contest for an aerial ball, resulting in Bheke falling to the ground. Within seconds, several players rushed to the scene, causing a brief commotion. Magar and India's Nikhil Poojary even momentarily tumbled to the ground. Fortunately, the referee swiftly intervened, diffusing the situation.

Following the incident, India found their rhythm, and less than 10 minutes after the first goal, they extended their lead with a peculiar maiden goal for Mahesh. Sahal provided a clean pass to Chhetri, who patiently released a left-footed shot. The goalkeeper's deflection caused the ball to bounce twice off the crossbar before Mahesh bundled it in from close range.

Read Also
WATCH: Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Between India & Pakistan Players During SAFF Cup 2023 Match
article-image

Pakistan humbled by Kuwait

Earlier in the day, Kuwait defeated Pakistan 4-0, securing their spot in the semi-finals alongside India from Group A. Meanwhile, Nepal, the finalists of the previous edition, were eliminated. India made significant changes to their lineup compared to the previous 4-0 victory over Pakistan, with only Sunil Chhetri, Anirudh Thapa, and Sahal Abdul Samad retained from the winning eleven. Rahul Bheke was granted his first start of the month, bolstering the entirely new defensive line.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Violent Clash Mars SAFF Match As India & Nepal Players Engage in Ugly Brawl Following...

WATCH: Violent Clash Mars SAFF Match As India & Nepal Players Engage in Ugly Brawl Following...

Wrestlers Deny Allegations, Threaten To Quit If Exemption From Trials Accusation Is Proven

Wrestlers Deny Allegations, Threaten To Quit If Exemption From Trials Accusation Is Proven

BCCI To Send Men's And Women's Teams For Upcoming Asian Games: Reports

BCCI To Send Men's And Women's Teams For Upcoming Asian Games: Reports

'We Just Asked Time To Prepare': Protesting Wrestlers On Getting Exemption From Asian Games Trials

'We Just Asked Time To Prepare': Protesting Wrestlers On Getting Exemption From Asian Games Trials

Bhopal: Palak Sharma Wins 3 Gold Medals In National Diving Contest

Bhopal: Palak Sharma Wins 3 Gold Medals In National Diving Contest