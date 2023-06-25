WATCH: Violent Clash Mars SAFF Match As India & Nepal Players Engage in Ugly Brawl Following Chhetri's Goal

India secured their place in the semi-finals of the 2023 SAFF Championships by defeating two neighboring teams in their first two matches. Their latest victory came against Nepal on Saturday, mirroring the intense scenes witnessed in their earlier match against Pakistan.

Altercation after opening goal

The pivotal moment in the game against Nepal occurred during the second half. Although the Indian team struggled to find the net in the initial hour, their captain, Sunil Chhetri, managed to score a goal in the 61st minute. Chhetri tapped in a squared pass from Akash Mishra, elevating his total goals for India to 91. However, just three minutes later, a clash erupted between India's Rahul Bheke and Nepal's Bimal Magar.

The altercation between Bheke and Magar arose from a contest for an aerial ball, resulting in Bheke falling to the ground. Within seconds, several players rushed to the scene, causing a brief commotion. Magar and India's Nikhil Poojary even momentarily tumbled to the ground. Fortunately, the referee swiftly intervened, diffusing the situation.

Following the incident, India found their rhythm, and less than 10 minutes after the first goal, they extended their lead with a peculiar maiden goal for Mahesh. Sahal provided a clean pass to Chhetri, who patiently released a left-footed shot. The goalkeeper's deflection caused the ball to bounce twice off the crossbar before Mahesh bundled it in from close range.

Pakistan humbled by Kuwait

Earlier in the day, Kuwait defeated Pakistan 4-0, securing their spot in the semi-finals alongside India from Group A. Meanwhile, Nepal, the finalists of the previous edition, were eliminated. India made significant changes to their lineup compared to the previous 4-0 victory over Pakistan, with only Sunil Chhetri, Anirudh Thapa, and Sahal Abdul Samad retained from the winning eleven. Rahul Bheke was granted his first start of the month, bolstering the entirely new defensive line.