WATCH: Scuffle Breaks Out Between India & Pakistan Players During SAFF Cup 2023 Match

A major scuffle broke out between the players of India and Pakistan just before the half-time whistle in their SAFF Cup 2023 encounter in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Things got a bit fiery between the two teams as India took a 2-0 lead in just 16 minutes thanks to captain Sunil Chhetri's brace.

The scuffle broke out after India coach Igor Stimac hit the ball with his right hand and prevented a Pakistan player from a throw-in. Players from both teams then got into a heated argument which eventually led to a scuffle.

The referees had to separate the players on the field before the match resumed.

Stimac was handed a red card for the offense while Pakistan's coach got a yellow card for altercation on field.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Super Chhetri puts India 2-0 ahead

India took a 2-0 lead thanks to Chhetri's goals in the 10th and 16th minute.

He scored the first goal after taking full advantage of an error from the Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif to find the empty net.

Chhetri then doubled the lead six minutes later after a handball from a Pakistani player inside his team's box.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 38-year-old now has 89 goals for India, putting him joint-fourth on the list of highest international scorers behind Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo (123), Iran legend Ali Daei (109) and Argentina's World Cup-winning skipper Lionel Messi (103).

Chhetri is tied in fourth position with Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari.