 IND vs PAK, SAFF Cup 2023 Live Updates: India Lead Pakistan 2-0 At Half-Time Thanks To Sunil Chhetri's Brace
Live Updates

IND vs PAK, SAFF Cup 2023 Live Updates: India Lead Pakistan 2-0 At Half-Time Thanks To Sunil Chhetri's Brace

This is also the first football match between India and Pakistan since September 2018.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
21 June 2023 08:24 PM IST

India Lead Pakistan 2-0 At Half-Time Thanks To Sunil Chhetri's Brace

21 June 2023 08:24 PM IST

40' - So nearly three! Chhetri threads it through for Chhangte, who slots it in but he's offside

25' - Chhangte's shot on the turn is saved before Jeakson hits the side-netting.

21 June 2023 08:24 PM IST

12' - Sunil Chhetri doubles India's lead with a penalty striker to take his international goals tally to 89

21 June 2023 08:24 PM IST

10' - Sunil Chhetri takes full advantage of an error from Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif and finds the empty net. 88th goal for the Indian captain in international football

21 June 2023 08:24 PM IST

Buoyed by the recent triumph in the Intercontinental Cup, the Indian football team will enter the SAFF Championship 2023 as a confident unit and look to extend its dominance in the tournament.

