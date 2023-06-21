IND vs PAK, SAFF Cup 2023 Live Updates: India Lead Pakistan 2-0 At Half-Time Thanks To Sunil Chhetri's Brace

21 June 2023 08:24 PM IST
India Lead Pakistan 2-0 At Half-Time Thanks To Sunil Chhetri's Brace
40' - So nearly three! Chhetri threads it through for Chhangte, who slots it in but he's offside
25' - Chhangte's shot on the turn is saved before Jeakson hits the side-netting.
12' - Sunil Chhetri doubles India's lead with a penalty striker to take his international goals tally to 89
10' - Sunil Chhetri takes full advantage of an error from Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif and finds the empty net. 88th goal for the Indian captain in international football
Buoyed by the recent triumph in the Intercontinental Cup, the Indian football team will enter the SAFF Championship 2023 as a confident unit and look to extend its dominance in the tournament.
