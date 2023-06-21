IND vs PAK, SAFF Cup 2023 Live Updates: India Lead Pakistan 2-0 At Half-Time Thanks To Sunil Chhetri's Brace

KICKOFF. 🤯😤🤩 The #BlueTigers 🐯 are out to defend their #SAFFChampionship2023 title against Pakistan 🇵🇰 at the Kanteerava 🏟️🫶🏻 📱📺 @FanCode & @ddsportschannel #INDPAK #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5dL8SW5WW1

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)