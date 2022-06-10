Watch Video: Uttarakhand's Ronaldo scores stunning solo goal from corner kick, leaves teammates in awe

Let us know! 👂

Taking inspiration from Portugal's great Cristiano Ronaldo, a young football player left his teammates and fans in awe after scoring a solo goal from a corner kick during a local match in Uttarakhand.

Named Ronaldo Hermraj Johari, the footballer from the far-away village of Munsyari in Uttarakhand, scored the goal during a local match.

In a video doing the rounds of social media, Ronaldo can be seen taking a corner kick. He then curls the ball over the opposition goalkeeper directly into the net leaving his teammates stunned. The jubilant footballer then wheels away in celebration as his teammates join him.