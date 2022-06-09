e-Paper Get App

Cristiano Ronaldo goes shirtless as he gears up for Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clash with Czech Republic

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo | Pic: Instagram

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo recently posted a picture of him displaying his six-pack ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash with the Czech Republic on Thursday.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star Instagrammed a picture of him while taking a break from training in Lisbon. He captioned it: “Enjoying our country.”

Ronaldo has been in top form as he scored twice in a 4-0 home defeat of Switzerland on Sunday.

He proved instrumental as the hosts swept their opponents aside with an impressive first-half display in Lisbon.

The Portugal captain had not registered a goal in five outings for his country coming into this match, his longest drought for the Selecao for ten years.

article-image

