Video: Team India Leaves For South Africa From Bengaluru

The Indian cricket team departed for South Africa from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in the early hours of morning on Wednesday. The Men in Blue are slated to play three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests against South Africa, starting on 10 December.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India T20I squad was the first batch to leave for South Africa as the T20I series will be played first at Rainbow nation on 10 December. Head coach Rahul Dravid has also travelled with the squad. Dravid renewed his contract and will remain in-charge of Team India till the T20 World Cup 2024.

VIDEO | Indian cricket team left for South Africa from Bengaluru earlier today. The Indian team will tour South Africa from December 10 to January 7 to play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests.#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/ez4mBMaR5k — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2023

The second batch of Team India is likely to fly to South Africa in the next few days, which includes skipper KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar for the ODI series. Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the T20I side. The BCCI selection committee has preferred young players over experienced ones for the shortest format of the game.

Ravindra Jadeja has been appointed as India’s captain for the T20I series against South Africa. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the only Indian player travelling to South Africa to be part of all three squads.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to travel to South Africa after white-ball series

The seasoned players including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah will depart for South Africa after the conclusion of the white-ball series to play two Test matches.

Kohli reportedly informed the BCCI that he needs a break from the white-ball series (T20Is and ODIs) and will play two Tests. While Rohit had conveyed his unwillingness to lead in T20Is to the BCCI and also the board failed to convince to return to the shortest format of the game.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been excluded from the Test squad for the series against South Africa. Both players played the last Test during the World Test Championship Final at The Oval in June.