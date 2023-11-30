 India Squads For South Africa Tour: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli To Play Only Tests; Suryakumar To Lead In T20Is, Rahul To Captain In ODIs
India Squads For South Africa Tour: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli To Play Only Tests; Suryakumar To Lead In T20Is, Rahul To Captain In ODIs

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced two strong Indian squads for their upcoming tour of South Africa where they will play a series of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests from December 10 to January 7.

During the tour, India A will also play two four-day matches against South Africa A and one inter-squad three-day match.

Rohit & Kohli rested from white-ball series

The biggest news from the squad announcement is that Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Indian team in the T20I series in South Africa while KL Rahul will captain the ODI side.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested from both the white-ball series but will play the two Tests in the rainbow nation from December 26.

Rohit had conveyed his reluctance to play T20 internationals to the BCCI and the board was unable to convince him to return to the format. Rohit will however, return to captain the Indian Test team from December 26.

Samson back in Indian squad

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has been included as the wicketkeeper in the ODI squad and Ravindra Jadeja has been named the vice-captain for the T20I series. Jasprit Bumrah will be Rohit's deputy in the Test series.

This will be the first assignment for head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff after getting their contracts extended.

The coaching staff's first stint had come to an end after the ICC World Cup 2023 in which India finished as the runner's-up behind Australia.

India Test Squad:

India T20I Squad:

India ODI Squad:

India A vs South Africa

Meanwhile, the India A team will also be touring South Africa where they will play a series of 3 four-day matches from December 11 to 29.

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (C)(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Pulkit Narang, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Tushar Deshpande.

India Inter-squad three-day match: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pulkit Narang, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini.

India A squad for 3rd four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (C)(wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Navdeep Saini.

