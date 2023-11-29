Team India Pacer Mukesh Kumar Marries Divya Singh In UP, Videos From The Wedding Go Viral; WATCH

Team India fast bowler Mukesh Kumar on Wednesday got married to Divya Singh in his hometown of Bihar after taking a short break from national duties.

Mukesh was released from the Indian squad by the BCCI on Tuesday before the third T20 international against Australia in Guwahati. He went straight to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, to take part in his wedding festivities.

Pictures and videos from his haldi, baraat and the main wedding ceremony are going viral on social media.

A video of Mukesh dancing with his friends and bride-to-be from the haldi ceremony also made its way on the internet. Mukesh hails from Kakarkund in Gopalganj district, Bihar, but moved to Kolkata in 2012.

The 30-year-old will return to the Indian squad before the fourth T20I in Raipur which will be played on December 1. Mukesh had played the first two matches of the 5-T20I series and picked up on wicket.

He was replaced by Deepak Chahar in the Indian squad after BCCI approved his leaves for the wedding.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav informed at the toss that Mukesh will be missing the third T20I due to his wedding and wished him all the best on behavlf of the entire squad.

"One change for us - Avesh Khan replaces Mukesh Kumar, who is going to play the most important match of his life... He's getting married and we wish him all the best," India captain Suryakumar said at the toss.

India lost the match by 5 wickets thanks to a superb hundred from Glenn Maxwell, who kept Australia alive the in the series with his unbeaten 104.

The rise of Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh made his international debut for Team India in all three formats this year during the tour of the West Indies.

He made his first-class debut in 2017 for Bengal and quickly gained attention for his ability to swing the ball both ways. With a penchant for generating pace and movement, he has been a valuable asset to Bengal's bowling lineup.

Mukesh Kumar's performances have garnered praise, positioning him as a promising talent in Indian cricket, poised to contribute significantly to the sport's future.