Virat Kohli Set To Skip T20I & ODI Series In South Africa, Will Join Team India Before Boxing Day Test: Report

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli is set to extend his break from international cricket and skip the white-ball series in South Africa next month, according to reports.

He is currently holidaying in London after being rested from the ongoing 5-T20I series against Australia.

The 35-year-old had a stellar run in the ICC World Cup 2023 in which he ended up as the highest scorer with 765 runs from 11 ODIs.

But even his Player of the Tournament performance could not help India bag the title as they lost their one and only match to Australia in the final.

Kohli to play Tests vs SA

Kohli will however, rejoin the Indian squad for the Boxing Day Test against the Proteas. The former India captain has already informed the BCCI of his decision to miss the white-ball leg of the South African tour.

India will be playing a series of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in South Africa from December 10 to January 7.

Kohli informs BCCI of his decision

“He (Kohli) has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white ball cricket next.

"At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa,” Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

The two Tests between India and South Africa will be played in Centurion and Cape Town. India will then return to host Afghanistan in 3 T20Is before facing England at home in five Tests from January 25 to March 11.