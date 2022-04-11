Watch Video: SRH's Rahul Tripathi takes IPL Catch of the Season contender to dismiss GT's Shubman Gill

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Rahul Tripathi took a blinder of a catch to dismiss swashbuckling Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill in their IPL clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled one in a slot outside off. Gill met it for a drive under his eye, but Tripathi had other plans.

Fielding at cover, he dived to his left, stuck his arm out, and ended up taking an absolute beauty.

Watch the video here:

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 07:56 PM IST