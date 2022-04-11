'Still awaiting the Kohinoor Diamond': Sunil Gavaskar jokes with British commentator about returning stolen jewel

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar is known for his great sense of humour and that was on display during the IPL as he jokingly asked English commentator Alan Wilkins about the Kohinoor diamond during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

During the game while the broadcaster started showing aerial shots of the Marine Drive, which is also known as the "Queen's Necklace", Gavaskar, who was on air, made a reference about the priceless diamond saying, “We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond.”

The comment left both of them in splits as they continued enjoying the banter. Wilkins said that he knew Gavaskar was going to talk about the Kohinoor. The former India captain went on and asked Wilkins if he could use any special influence to ask the British government to return the diamond to India.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 07:19 PM IST